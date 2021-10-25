The Keene Sentinel picked up two major regional honors for its journalism at last week’s New England Newspaper Conference.
The annual event, held remotely this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is produced by the New England Newspaper & Press Association (NENPA).
The Sentinel’s Pandemic Parenting series was among the recipients of the 2021 Publick Occurrences awards. The honor is named for the first newspaper published in the colonies in 1690 and “recognizes the very best work that New England newspapers produce each year,” according to NENPA.
Pandemic Parenting, written by The Sentinel’s Jack Rooney and contributing writer Meg McIntyre, examined how the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated longstanding gaps in child-care access and affordability and how groups throughout the Monadnock Region and beyond are working together to tackle these challenges.
The project also included listening sessions and advice columns featuring local experts and was supported by a competitive grant from the Solutions Journalism Network, with The Sentinel retaining editorial control. The series is available at www.sentinelsource.com/pandemic — parenting/.
The solutions presented by Pandemic Parenting “were therapeutic, informational and deep,” the judges said in their written comments. “These weren’t just ‘how to entertain your kids’ tips, but fascinating conversations about learning loss and how kids engage and reflect.”
For the second consecutive year, The Sentinel was also named a “distinguished newspaper” as a finalist in the New England Newspaper of the Year competition.
The Sentinel competed against other daily newspapers with a circulation of up to 10,000, with this year’s top honors going to The Patriot Ledger of Quincy, Mass. Also named a distinguished newspaper in this circulation class was Massachusetts’ Gloucester Daily Times.