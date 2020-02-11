BOSTON — The Sentinel picked up a host of advertising, marketing and journalism honors this past weekend through the annual New England Better Newspaper Competition.
The awards are given out at a two-day convention held by the New England Newspaper & Press Association at the Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel.
This year’s contest saw nearly 3,000 entries across New England’s six states, with the winners selected by NENPA’s panel of judges, according to the trade association.
At a Friday-night event recognizing this year’s advertising, design and marketing award-winners, Gina De Santis, The Sentinel’s events manager, was recognized with first place for Duty Calls in the newspaper-sponsored event promotion category. Duty Calls, a variety show honoring military personnel held at The Colonial Theatre in Keene, also took second place for the best idea for generating revenue and third place in the events category.
Maryellen Gale, a graphic artist in the paper’s digital and design department, won first place for local color display advertisement with an ad she designed for Heaven Hair Gallery Salon in Keene.
Shay Riley, graphics manager, and Sarah Sherman, formerly special publications’ editor, combined for first place for Tasty, a broadly distributed regional guide to restaurants, in the niche publication category. Riley and graphic artist Danielle Atkinson were awarded a second place for Brides, a glossy magazine entered in the same category.
Radically Rural, a staff effort and two-day summit in partnership with the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, received three first-place finishes in the advertising awards: business innovation, best idea for generating revenue and excellence in revenue collaboration and partnerships. Radically Rural, which annually gathers experts in the fields of land use, entrepreneurship, downtowns, arts and culture, renewable energy and community journalism, was also recognized with the overall Innovator Award in the journalism contest on Saturday evening.
In the category of advertising general excellence, Northeast Equestrian Life, The Sentinel’s magazine focused on horse ownership and riders, placed second, while The Business Journal, the newspaper’s business magazine, placed third in the same category.
At Saturday’s journalism awards banquet, The Sentinel received three awards, including the innovation award. Paul Cuno-Booth, assistant local news editor/senior reporter, won second place in environmental reporting for an article he wrote about Keene’s old Kingsbury property.
Anika Clark, managing editor-local news, finished second in headline-writing for “Here comes the sun: For energy needs, local church turns to higher power,” which she wrote for an article about an area solar installation.
Both of these awards were given in The Sentinel’s circulation class of daily newspapers under 20,000 readers.