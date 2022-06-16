20220616-LOC-Iselin

Mayor George Hansel watches George Iselin, 7, play in the front seat of Tanker 1 at Keene’s central fire station in May 2021 during the younger George’s day as the city’s kid mayor. This photo won first place in The Sentinel’s circulation class in the general news photo category of the N.H. Press Association’s annual Distinguished Journalism Contest.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

MANCHESTER — The Keene Sentinel picked up several awards in the N.H. Press Association’s annual Distinguished Journalism Contest this year. The Sentinel received all of its honors in the large daily division.

Photographer Hannah Schroeder won top marks in the general news photo category for a photograph of 7-year-old George Iselin’s day as ”kid mayor” of Keene.

Sports writer Chris Detwiler took home two second-place awards — in the non-breaking news category for an article about Keene High wrestler Austin Morris and in the sports feature category for a story about Keene resident Aurora Leon’s inclusion in the Everesting Hall of Fame.

Jack Rooney, now The Sentinel’s deputy local news editor, received a second-place award in the political-reporting category for his January 2021 article ”Local Republicans condemn Capitol violence, but don’t necessarily blame Trump.” And he took third place in the crime and court-reporting category for an article about the ConVal-led school-funding lawsuit.

Health reporter Olivia Belanger and Paul Cuno-Booth, then a Sentinel staff member, won third place in health reporting for their story ”For many in Monadnock Region, India’s COVID crisis hits close to home.”

The awards ceremony — which gave Keene State’s student newspaper, The Equinox, first place for general excellence in the college division — was June 9 at St. Anselm College in Manchester.