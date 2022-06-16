We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Mayor George Hansel watches George Iselin, 7, play in the front seat of Tanker 1 at Keene’s central fire station in May 2021 during the younger George’s day as the city’s kid mayor. This photo won first place in The Sentinel’s circulation class in the general news photo category of the N.H. Press Association’s annual Distinguished Journalism Contest.
MANCHESTER — The Keene Sentinel picked up several awards in the N.H. Press Association’s annual Distinguished Journalism Contest this year. The Sentinel received all of its honors in the large daily division.
Photographer Hannah Schroeder won top marks in the general news photo category for a photograph of 7-year-old George Iselin’s day as ”kid mayor” of Keene.
Sports writer Chris Detwiler took home two second-place awards — in the non-breaking news category for an article about Keene High wrestler Austin Morris and in the sports feature category for a story about Keene resident Aurora Leon’s inclusion in the Everesting Hall of Fame.