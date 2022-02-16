Today, The Sentinel will begin disabling comments on all COVID-related stories posted on our Facebook page. In recent months, the conversation on these posts has become increasingly vitriolic, filled with name-calling and harmful information.
This type of rhetoric has overrun the comments section and does not serve our readers, who we believe value civility, nor does it advance the community’s understanding of the pandemic.
Here is the new policy, in full:
We strive to make The Keene Sentinel’s Facebook page a place for civil, respectful and thoughtful discussion on issues facing the Monadnock Region. We read and moderate comments, and we take seriously our responsibility to host community conversations.
Unfortunately, the comments on articles about COVID-19 have become a place for insults, misinformation and disinformation, and little — if any — actual discussion among people who disagree with one another.
Because of this, we have decided to disable all comments on Facebook posts involving COVID-19. We believe they are not contributing to civic discourse, and allowing them to flourish is inconsistent with our mission and weakens our credibility.
We still welcome your story ideas and questions about COVID. You can message us on Facebook or email news@keenesentinel.com.
Subject to our guidelines, letters will be published in our print and online editions.
Misinformation and disinformation have run rampant during the pandemic. We know it’s sometimes hard to distinguish fact from fiction. If you’d like help from experts in that field, we invite you to check out these resources from the News Literacy Project, a nonpartisan national education nonprofit: https://newslit.org/coronavirus/ .