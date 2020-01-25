As part of the restructuring of its newsroom leadership, Sentinel staff writer Paul Cuno-Booth has been named assistant local news editor/senior reporter.
The appointment, announced by Managing Editor-Local News Anika Clark, was effective earlier this month.
Cuno-Booth, 30, joined The Sentinel in 2017 as a reporter. He has primarily covered public safety and courts, as well as Cheshire County government.
“With curiosity and a love for local news reporting, Paul approaches journalism with a thoughtfulness evident throughout his work,” Clark said. “He has made our newsroom stronger and will continue to do so with these broadened responsibilities.”
In his new editing role, Cuno-Booth, who lives in Keene, will help guide local news coverage and ready content for The Sentinel’s print and online platforms. As senior reporter, he will continue the courts coverage he’s honed over the past two-and-a-half years while also tackling investigative and enterprise work. Staff reporter Sierra Hubbard, who covers the city of Keene, will absorb Cheshire County into an expanded local government beat.
Cuno-Booth’s promotion comes on the heels of The Sentinel’s naming of three longtime editors as managing editors to share responsibility for directing its news operations. In addition to Clark, they are Cecily Weisburgh as managing editor–digital and Bill Bilodeau as managing editor–news operations. All three are Keene residents.