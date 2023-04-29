Sean Burke has been named president and chief operating officer of The Keene Sentinel and its affiliated online and print publications, effective May 1. At the same time, the company also announced, Terrence L. Williams, who has held that role since 2013, will continue with The Sentinel as senior adviser for audience and community engagement.
The appointments were announced to staff by publisher Thomas M. Ewing earlier this month and reflect, he said, Williams’ planned transition in a part-time role toward retirement.
Burke joined The Sentinel in November 2021 as executive vice president-revenue, bringing lengthy experience as a publisher and in senior management of newspapers and newspaper groups, especially in New England and also in the Midwest and Texas. Since then, he has led the company’s print and digital advertising sales and marketing, events and niche publications operations and has played a key role in strategic planning, new product development and community initiatives.
In his new position, Burke will both continue those responsibilities and oversee audience development and circulation and also digital and production operations, with a particular focus on expanding audience and readership, exploring new revenue opportunities and broadening marketing and promotion. The Sentinel’s newsroom will remain under the direction of co-executive editors Cecily Weisburgh and Anika Clark and, Ewing said, continue to report to him.
Burke grew up on the Massachusetts South Shore and is a Boston University graduate. He and his wife, Kristen, live in Walpole.
Williams will in his new role continue his direct involvement in The Sentinel’s initiatives in fundraising and building community financial support to enhance local news coverage. At a time when newsrooms have shrunk at many community newspapers, those efforts have resulted in an expansion of The Sentinel’s news staff, including adding coverage of Statehouse developments affecting the region and launching the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab, which combines enhanced online and print coverage of regional health care with innovative podcast, video and newsletter initiatives to reach underserved audiences as well as Sentinel subscribers. Williams will also continue to oversee The Sentinel’s involvement in Radically Rural, the multi-day summit it co-hosts each fall with the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship that convenes nationally recognized experts in a range of topics critical to rural communities, including community journalism.
“Over the years, The Sentinel and the region have been fortunate to benefit from the talent and skill of some extraordinary leaders to guide the organization,” Ewing said. “That’s certainly been true under Terry’s leadership over the past 10 years as we have evolved to meet the challenges of the fast-changing media landscape while still remaining committed to quality journalism and the critical role a community news organization like The Sentinel plays in serving readers and advertisers.”
“This is an exciting time for The Sentinel,” he added. “Sean brings to his new role the deep experience, skill and passion for serving the region’s news and information needs that are critical to our continued transformation in the digital media age, and we are fortunate Terry will be continuing his involvement in critical components of our ongoing efforts to build further community engagement and support for our local journalism.”
“It is a privilege to be part of an organization of such rich history and with such a deep commitment to its mission of community journalism,” Burke said. “I’m honored to help lead such a dedicated team of employees.”
Williams added, “My time at The Sentinel has been incredibly rewarding personally, and I hope I have in some small way been of benefit to this remarkable news organization and community. I’m pleased to have the opportunity to continue to be of service to both in a new role.”
