As satellites picked up thousands of fires spreading across Australia — surpassing 1 million between September and early January — Damien Cave had to make sense of it all for The New York Times’ nearly 5 million readers worldwide.
In between coordinating The Times’ coverage of the disaster as the Australia bureau chief, Cave also went back to basics, grabbing a notebook and heading to Wingello, a village in New South Wales about two hours south of The Times office in Sydney.
Cave picked up many of those fundamental reporting skills as a 24-year-old reporter at The Sentinel in the late 1990s before going on to write for the likes of Salon and Rolling Stone.
In an interview from Sydney last week, the Worcester, Mass., native recalled running over to the Keene police station to go through crime logs, getting his first taste of presidential politics during primary season and sitting through hours of town meetings in admiration of the Granite State’s “pure democracy.”
On the ground in Australia in recent weeks, one of Cave’s principal tasks as bureau chief has simply been getting his reporters from point A to point B.
“One of the things you learn over time, and that a friend of mine told me before I started doing it, is that so much of it is logistics,” Cave said of his role. “Like half of it is figuring out where to go, how to get there, and then how to be safe and get to the people that you need to talk to when you’re there.
“So that’s one of the things I think people don’t realize — and I definitely didn’t realize — is, you have to work that all out yourself,” he continued. “You’re kind of an independent operator in every way.”
A high wire down under
Cave runs a lean team on a bit more of a high wire than most foreign bureaus, given the distance from other Times personnel and the time difference.
While those challenges can escalate during a breaking news scenario like the wildfires — which have killed an estimated 1 billion animals and more than 20 people so far — Cave said an underestimated hurdle for American journalists down under is a far less transparent civic culture.
“Public records laws are really terrible, officials never want to talk on the record, and it’s actually a much more secretive country than it seems,” he said. “It’s an enormous challenge for all journalists here.
“The thing about the fires is that they’re so physical and obvious, so that makes them much easier to cover than a lot of other things that happen here,” Cave continued.
In Australia, Cave said there’s a markedly different dynamic between the government and the press.
His recent reporting on News Corp Australia — which owns close to 60 percent of the country’s newspapers and whose owner, Rupert Murdoch, also owns Fox News, the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal — became a hot topic of international debate when Cave examined how their coverage of the fires can sway public opinion with climate skepticism.
Cave said the reaction to that story, which fit the bureau’s mission of putting Australian events in global context, has helped turn a “gurgling frustration” with the Murdochs among some segments of the public into outrage.
And he noted that many Australians’ broad faith in government competence amid crises — such as when the Commonwealth banned assault weapons following the Port Arthur massacre in 1996 — is beginning to change.
Another interesting aspect of the fires, Cave said, is Australia’s volunteer firefighting service — the world’s largest, at around 72,000 people.
That tradition goes back to how sparsely populated expanses of the continent were settled, Cave explained.
“In Australia, it was really about collectivism, with a group of farmers coming together to protect the land, often against fire,” he said, contrasting that to the American notion of the rugged individual going west. “So early on, citizen groups just gathered together to create fire brigades to protect their land.”
The system was more affordable and efficient than paying firefighters full-time across vast expanses.
However, he said, with climate change exacerbating the potential for wildfires, volunteers who used to fight fires five to six days in a year are now working for weeks at a time.
“So that’s sort of the issue,” Cave said. “The volunteer system developed in the time when there was fire, but it was never as intense as it is now.”
‘Terrific training ground’
As he spoke with The Sentinel last week, and got ready for another day of directing coverage on the fires and the Australian Open — among other things — Cave looked back at his days hiking Mount Monadnock “like 100 times” while learning the ropes as a health care reporter in Keene.
“It was a terrific training ground,” Cave said of the paper under then-editor and President James Rousmaniere. “I’ll never forget walking across the street to the police station every morning to figure out what little bits of crime there were.”
Cave said the in-person feedback on his journalism from community members stuck with him.
“I remember covering stories and then going to the grocery store and running into people who said, ‘Hey, I thought you did a really nice job with that festival story, but I really think you should have gotten this instead,’ or ‘Why didn’t you talk to this guy?’ “ he recalled. “And so there was an accountability there that I also think is really valuable.”
On the health care beat in 1999, Cave said he was already seeing the emergence of trends that continue to plague the region, from the Medicare reimbursement rates being too low to the rising costs of prescription drugs.
“There were a whole bunch of older people who were having to choose between paying for medicine and paying for food,” he said. “And so that was kind of the first big story that I did in Keene.”
Another exciting aspect of Cave’s time at The Sentinel was the buildup to the 2000 first-in-the-nation primary, with robust contests in both parties.
Then-Vice President Al Gore was the favorite on the Democratic side as an upstart John McCain made campaign history with his “Straight Talk Express” bus tour. When Gore was stopping by the region, Cave recalled being sent out for an interview with the Tennessean frontrunner.
Prepared with copious notes on local issues such as special education funding, the cub reporter came up against the implacability of “on message” campaigning for the first time.
“I went in and would ask these questions, and Gore would just answer as if I’d asked a completely different question,” he remembered with a lingering tone of exasperation. “Like he had a script, and he would not be moved from it.
“And it was, for me, this introduction to how politics works,” Cave continued, “where you as a journalist think you have some ability to at least control the narrative or understand the narrative, but the truth is, in that situation, I was just a lowly young reporter, and Gore had a message he wanted to get out to local voters, and he didn’t give a damn about what my questions were.”
In between The Sentinel and The Times, Cave wrote for the then-online magazine Salon and Rolling Stone, where he recounted legendary co-founder and publisher Jann Wenner telling him, “Nobody goes to The Times to learn how to write.”
Since joining The Times, Cave has distinguished himself by launching new projects and demonstrating a willingness to take risks.
Early on, when he was covering New Jersey and then-mayoral candidate Cory Booker, Cave started The Times’ first political blog in 2006.
After investigating Army recruiting practices and uncovering “widespread cheating to enlist unqualified applicants,” Cave went to cover the Iraq War from Baghdad through 2007.
He would become a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his work there. In the middle of it, when he was reporting alongside his wife and fellow Times journalist Diana Oliva Cave, she told him, “If we survive, this will be the best job we ever had.”
Once he was back stateside from Iraq and from a stint in the Mexico bureau, Cave was tapped by Executive Editor Dean Baquet to help lead a digital overhaul of The Times.
By 2016, Cave said he found himself itching to get back into the field as an international correspondent, which he remembers having his sights on ever since he caught the journalism bug.
“I went to this open house at the Columbia Journalism School, and they were like, ‘Listen, being a journalist means not sitting at a desk all of your life,’ “ Cave recalled. “It means getting out, challenging authority.”
Those qualities have rung true from his days at The Sentinel to his stewardship of the Sydney bureau.
“It means being exhausted at all hours of the day, never sleeping exactly the same way you did before,” Cave continued. “... And the most extreme form of journalism, the journalism that seems to be at the apotheosis of it, is foreign correspondence.”