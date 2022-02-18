Sentencing postponed for Keene man who breached the US Capitol By Todd Bookman N.H. Public Radio Feb 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The sentencing hearing for a Keene man who breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots has been postponed.Jason Riddle pleaded guilty to charges he entered the Capitol and then stole items including a book and a bottle of wine.Under the plea agreement, Riddle is set to receive up to six months in jail and a fine. The sentencing has been postponed until late March. Riddle is one of three New Hampshire residents charged with breaching the Capitol.Last month, a Hudson woman was arrested after she allegedly entered the U.S. Capitol building during the deadly riot on Jan. 6, 2021. This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save No subscription necessary * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan accused of firing shots in downtown Keene arrested Sunday, police saidJaffrey home badly damaged in fire early SaturdayNo injuries reported after truck hits bank building in KeeneFire-damaged downtown Keene building set to be demolishedAshley M. LeBlancCity Council rescinds Keene mask mandate, as Hansel casts tie-breaking voteNew café, ice cream parlor planned in downtown WinchesterSentinel Player of the Week nominees, Feb. 5-11Sullivan couple keeps ice fishing traditions alive with annual kids' derbyEight candidates vying for three open Keene school board seats Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.