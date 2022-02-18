The sentencing hearing for a Keene man who breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots has been postponed.

Jason Riddle pleaded guilty to charges he entered the Capitol and then stole items including a book and a bottle of wine.

Under the plea agreement, Riddle is set to receive up to six months in jail and a fine. The sentencing has been postponed until late March.

Riddle is one of three New Hampshire residents charged with breaching the Capitol.

Last month, a Hudson woman was arrested after she allegedly entered the U.S. Capitol building during the deadly riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.