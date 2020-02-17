A man convicted of domestic violence was among those sentenced in Cheshire County Superior Court in recent weeks.
Michael R. Bolio, 29, of Keene, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree assault-domestic violence, a felony, and domestic violence, a misdemeanor. According to the charges, Bolio pushed an intimate partner against a counter and choked her in Keene in September.
Bolio was sentenced to 177 days in jail, of which he had already served 118 awaiting the resolution of his case. In addition, he was sentenced to three to six years in N.H. State Prison, all suspended for five years, and five years of probation. As a condition of his sentence, he must participate in domestic violence counseling and in the Cheshire County Drug Court.
Others sentenced recently include:
Heather Williams, 41, of Charles Town, W.Va., pleaded no contest to two felony counts of forgery and one misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property. According to the charges, Williams fraudulently used two checks, drawn on accounts belonging to Erich Osterberg and Thomas Turpen, in Keene on Oct. 31. She also possessed a photo identification card belonging to Julia Harrison on the same day.
Williams was sentenced to 170 days in jail, of which she had already served 90 awaiting the resolution of her case. Another 560 days in jail were suspended for five years on condition of good behavior. In addition, she received a prison sentence of three to six years, all suspended for four years, which would be consecutive to the other sentences if ever imposed. She was also sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay $3,265 in restitution to TD Bank and $50 to Harrison.
Abigail J. Alisauskas, 29, of Athol, Mass., pleaded guilty to felony theft by unauthorized taking. According to the charge, Alisauskas changed payment records at DTS Tire in Rindge to show lower amounts than customers actually paid in cash and pocketed the difference. She was sentenced to one year in jail, all deferred for six months, at which point a judge can decide whether to impose, end or further defer the sentence. She was also ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution to MMG Insurance Co. and perform 40 hours of community service.
Rashaun D. Taylor, 39, of Hinsdale, pleaded guilty to operating after certification as a habitual offender of motor vehicle laws for driving on Plain Road in Hinsdale in violation of an order from the N.H. Division of Motor Vehicles prohibiting him from driving. He was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended for two years on condition of good behavior.