Several men were sentenced recently in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene on criminal threatening charges, including a man who pulled a gun in an incident 14 months ago.
Gary A. Davis, 47, of Alstead pleaded guilty to criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, a felony, in Alstead in May 2018. According to sentencing documents, Davis pointed a handgun at James Crawford during an argument. Davis was sentenced to 12 months in jail, all suspended for five years, and one year of probation.
Others recently sentenced for criminal threatening include:
Sloane Clubine, 32, whose address is listed as the Cheshire County jail, pleaded guilty to criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a deadly weapon, both felonies. According to sentencing documents, Clubine swung a “knife in a slashing fashion” near Dennis Shackett in Keene in November. Clubine was previously convicted of kidnapping, a felony, in New Mexico, court documents say, making it illegal for him to possess a deadly weapon in New Hampshire.
Clubine was sentenced to one to three years in N.H. State Prison. He was credited for 222 days of time served.
Richard W. Auger, 40, of Winchester, pleaded guilty to criminal threatening, a misdemeanor. According to court documents, Auger threatened Robert Kempton in Winchester in March by “violently” driving a piece of metal rebar into the ground and telling Kempton “he would drive it into (his) skull and make him disappear.” Auger was sentenced to a $1,200 fine and assessed a $288 penalty, all suspended for two years.
Matthew J. Miner, 34, of Keene pleaded guilty to criminal threatening, a misdemeanor. According to sentencing documents, Miner was involved in an argument in Keene in September with a person identified as E.C., during which Miner heard someone say, “Get my gun.” Miner, the documents state, went home, returned with a BB gun, held it up and said, “If you wanna play gun games, I can too.” Miner was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended for three years, and two years’ probation. He was ordered to complete an anger management evaluation.
Those sentenced for other crimes include:
Patrick J. Devens, 56, of Hinsdale, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Devens entered a building on River Road in Hinsdale in January 2018 with the intent to commit theft, according to court documents. He was sentenced to 360 days in jail, all suspended for three years, and one year of probation. He was also ordered to pay $600 in restitution to Anne and Richard Davenport.