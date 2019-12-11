A Connecticut man was sentenced to prison last month for driving recklessly on Route 12 in Keene and possessing a stolen minivan.
James S. Wilbur Jr., 25, of New Haven pleaded guilty to three felony counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, a felony count of receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor count of disobeying an officer.
On Sept. 10, according to the charges, Wilbur drove at a speed of more than 100 miles per hour with a child and an adult passenger in the vehicle; crossed into the opposite lane, forcing vehicles to pull onto the shoulder to avoid a head-on collision; and drove on the shoulder to pass a vehicle on the right, nearly striking a state trooper who was conducting a vehicle inspection. He also failed to stop for an officer who tried to pull him over.
Wilbur possessed the stolen minivan on the same date. The charges do not explicitly say whether that was the vehicle he was driving on Route 12.
Wilbur was sentenced to two to four years in N.H. State Prison. He was credited for 66 days served awaiting the resolution of his case.
Other cases resolved recently include:
Jessica L. Bruno, 31, of Jaffrey pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges: two counts of criminal threatening and two counts of domestic violence–simple assault.
The charges stem from a June incident at a home on Cider Mill Lane in Rindge. According to an affidavit written by Rindge police Detective Rachel Malynowski, a man at the house told police that Bruno had punched him in the chest and shoulder and poured bleach on him. After they went outside, he said, Bruno got into a vehicle, drove across the lawn and struck him, pinning him to the ground, the affidavit said. The man was a household or family member of Bruno’s, according to the charges.
Two other people who witnessed the incident told police Bruno threatened to stab them with a kitchen knife.
Bruno admitted to charges saying she punched the man, poured bleach on him and threatened the two other people. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped several felony charges, including assault charges related to the allegation that Bruno attacked the man with her vehicle, a Honda Pilot. Those two charges were conditionally dismissed, and the state could refile them if Bruno commits a new crime within two years or does not comply with the terms of her sentence.
On the two domestic-violence charges, Bruno was sentenced to two years of probation and a 360-day jail sentence, which was suspended for four years on condition of good behavior. (She was credited with nine days served awaiting the resolution of her case.) She was also ordered to get a domestic-violence evaluation and comply with its treatment recommendations, and to participate in the Cheshire County Behavioral Health Court.
On the threatening charges, Bruno was sentenced to two 360-day jail sentences, suspended for three years. If imposed, they would run consecutively to the sentence on the domestic-violence counts. Sentencing documents do not say whether they would run concurrently or consecutively with each another.
Brandon R. Ferroli, 24, of Keene pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and one misdemeanor count of attempted criminal trespass. According to the charges, Ferroli forced open a door to a home on Roxbury Street in Keene on Feb. 11, damaging the door, and also damaged a gas grill there. Prosecutors dropped a felony burglary charge. Ferroli was sentenced to 1½ years of probation and three 180-day jail sentences, all of which were suspended for three years on condition of good behavior. Sentencing documents do not say whether the sentences would run concurrently or back-to-back if imposed. He was also ordered to pay the homeowner $779 in restitution and get a mental health evaluation.
Jeremi Ham, 33, of Troy pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of obstructing government administration. Ham had been accused of defrauding Michael Quinton of more than $4,000 between October 2017 and May 2018 by falsely conveying that the money would be used for materials for work that Ham promised to do, but prosecutors conditionally dismissed a felony charge of theft by deception based on that allegation. Sentencing documents do not specify the conditions on which prosecutors dropped that charge. The misdemeanor Ham pleaded guilty to alleges he attempted to get Quinton to lie to police.
Ham was sentenced to 30 days in jail, all of it deferred for two years, and ordered to pay $4,213.53 in restitution to Quinton. One condition of the deferred sentence is that Ham make monthly restitution payments of at least $200. A judge could impose the jail time if Ham fails to pay.
Prosecutors dropped a charge of indecent exposure and lewdness against Gordon Heckman, 60, of Keene because he was found not competent to stand trial.