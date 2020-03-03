Ferne Kossakoski awoke early Tuesday morning to three men standing over her.
The 77-year-old Keene resident hadn't heard the fire alarm alerting her and others at Autumn Leaf Village to the danger in her building. She'd been sound asleep.
"I screamed. I hollered," Kossakoski chuckled before noting that the firefighters' distinctive helmets helped her register who they were.
In the apartment above her, Joan Bemis started her day under similarly startling circumstances.
Bemis, also asleep, heard the alarm, got out of bed and then thought she heard a "thump." She made her way to the door of her apartment, smelling smoke, "and the whole hallway was black," she said.
Kossakoski and Bemis were among about a dozen senior citizens who'd gathered in the Autumn Leaf community building early Tuesday morning to wait out the aftermath of a fire that left one of the apartments uninhabitable. That second-floor unit — which Bemis identified as being across the hall from her own — sustained heavy fire, smoke and heat damage, according to Keene Fire Chief Mark F. Howard.
But no injuries were reported, he said, and as of shortly after 1 a.m., he wasn't aware of any missing pets.
The person who lives in the apartment the fire was contained to wasn't home at the time, Howard said, and wasn't among those congregated in the community room.
Emergency personnel were first alerted to the blaze at 25 Ivy Drive just after 12:20 a.m., when the fire-alarm system rang the master box to dispatch, according to Howard. A shift commander arrived five minutes later, reported smoke from the building and requested the fire be bumped to a second alarm, Howard said.
The fire's cause is under investigation. The damage to the building and contents is estimated at $55,000, according to a news release Tuesday from the Keene Fire Department.
Located just down the street from Wendy's, McDonald's and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Autumn Leaf Village consists of a cluster of buildings, organized into four-apartment cubes, with two units on the top floor and two on the bottom. Tuesday's fire was in building 21, according to Howard. The complex is owned by Autumn Leaf Village Associates.
For roughly two hours in the early morning, residents kept each other company until most got the all-clear to go back inside. Some were in bathrobes and pajamas. Bemis, in a coat, sneakers and PJs with snowflakes on them, held the red washcloth she'd used to keep the smoke from her face.
Around 2 a.m., Howard said that because of the smoke in their apartments, Bemis, Kossakoski and the resident of the other downstairs unit would need to stay elsewhere for the night. He said the American Red Cross would be able to help anyone without friends or family who could take them in, and stressed that no one would be left with nowhere to go.
A scanner report at 2:45 a.m. indicated Red Cross assistance wouldn't be necessary.
Bemis was bound for her daughter's house.
"I got a phone call from one of her friends, telling me that my mom's building was on fire," said daughter Pam Russell, who'd raced from her home near the Keene-North Swanzey line.
When asked how long it took her to get there, Russell didn't miss a beat.
"Probably two minutes," she said, laughing.