Keene Senior Center celebrates Giving Tuesday
The Keene Senior Center invites community members to support it through the Giving Tuesday campaign on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Giving Tuesday is a global day of generosity, created in 2012 as a simple idea — a day that encourages people to do good. This idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
This year the Keene Senior Center has received grants totaling $1,250 and there is hope to match, or exceed, that number in donations. A donation of $300 pays the electricity bill for one winter month; $100 pays for the supplies for 10 weeks of craft classes, $60 pays for a one-year membership for a senior with financial hardship; $50 pays for five months of birthday celebrations; $24 buys four day passes for seniors who are new to the community.
The Keene Senior Center is at 70 Court St., Keene.
For more information and a link to donate, go online to www.thekeeneseniorcenter.org.
Keene Senior Center hosts annual Holiday Faire
The annual Keene Senior Center Holiday Faire will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the senior center, 70 Court St., Keene.
More than 25 gift baskets will be raffled off, with themes ranging from “Everything Italian” to “Cat Lovers to Dinner for Two,” plus homemade cookies, holiday centerpieces, beautiful handcrafter cards and crafts.
Soup, rolls and dessert will be available for lunch.
For more information, go online to www.thekeeneseniorcenter.org.