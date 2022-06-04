Jaffrey Library teams with AARP Foundation to help older adults save on property taxes
JAFFREY — The Jaffrey Public Library has joined AARP Foundation Property Tax-Aide to help low- and moderate-income older adults get money back on their homes by helping New Hampshire residents navigate the state process for state education property tax relief.
Through Property Tax-Aide, library staff and volunteers use a confidential web-based digital tool that helps older adults determine eligibility and apply for property tax relief. The library is scheduling both virtual and in-person appointments (masks required).
To qualify for New Hampshire’s Low and Moderate Income Homeowners Property Tax Relief, you must own or have an interest in a homestead subject to the State Education Property Tax, reside in such homestead on April 1 of the year for which the claim for relief is made, and have a total household income of either $37,000 or less if a single person, or $47,000 or less if married or head of a New Hampshire household. The filing period runs from May 1 through June 30.
According to AARP, only about 8 percent of low- and moderate-income older adults take advantage of the property tax relief programs available in their communities. New Hampshire is one of 13 states currently supported by the AARP Foundation Property Tax-Aide program.
“More than 20 million people age 50 and older spend up to 30 percent of their income on housing, and about half of those individuals spend at least 50 percent,” said Emily Allen, Senior Vice President, AARP Foundation Programs. “Together with our growing number of network partners, we can help our most vulnerable adults save money and remain in their homes longer as they age.”
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the Jaffrey Public Library at 603-532-7301.
Keene Senior Center participates in NH Gives
Doners can help the Keene Senior Center unlock a $3,000 matching grant offered by C&S Wholesale Grocers during NH Gives on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 7 and 8. In addition, the Center for NH Non-profits along with other donors are offering bonuses whenever a non-profit meets one of various goals, such as “first donation received.”
Together We Give personifies NH Gives, a statewide 24-hour online fundraising event that is designed to build community, and generate excitement about, and connect donors to, local nonprofits.
The Keene Senior Center offers exercise programs, a fitness center with new equipment, programs including card-making, painting, current movies, a book group, cribbage, Bingo, the Senior Swingers singing group and much more each month. The Court Street Thrift Store is also open and has been completely remodeled.
The Keene Senior Center is at 70 Court St. and is open Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (603-352-5037, https://thekeeneseniorcenter.org).