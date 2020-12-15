A senior-living facility in Keene that can house 85 residents has changed its name to Alpine Healthcare Center after recently coming under new ownership.
Genesis Healthcare, a Pennsylvania company with more than 325 facilities nationwide, sold the former Westwood Center as part of a “national strategy to rationalize [its] portfolio,” spokeswoman Lori Mayer said Monday. The Westwood Center first opened in 1965, according to previous reporting by The Sentinel.
Keene SNF Realty LLC purchased the 298 Main St. facility on Nov. 19 for $9.2 million, according to county records. It assumed operations at the since-rebranded Alpine Healthcare Center the same day, the center’s new executive director, Nick Lausier, said.
Lausier, a Spofford resident of five years, began his career 15 years ago working in admissions at the same facility, which he said was owned by Harborside Healthcare at the time, and has worked for multiple health-care providers since then. Genesis had operated the former Westwood Center since December 2012, he said Monday.
Alpine Healthcare Center is a skilled nursing facility offering short-term rehabilitation services and long-term care, according to Lausier. He said the center is committed to “providing high-quality care that is not cookie-cutter,” explaining that it will benefit from being governed locally rather than from Genesis headquarters.
“We have management decisions being made on site versus from corporate,” he said. “It’s a short line between myself and ownership.”
Keene SNF Realty is owned by Peak Healthcare, which was founded this fall and recently acquired senior-living centers in Portsmouth and Rochester that had also been owned by Genesis, according to Lausier. Those facilities, formerly known as Clipper Harbor and the Colonial Hill Center, have since been renamed Cedar Healthcare Center and Birch Healthcare Center, respectively.
Peak Healthcare’s owner, Avi Goldstein, said the company is based in New Hampshire. State records list Peak Healthcare’s principal office at a Brooklyn, N.Y., address for Recover-Care Healthcare, a Kansas company that operates skilled nursing facilities.
Alpine Healthcare Center is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility, according to Goldstein. He said staff also corresponds weekly with the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.
“I’m really proud of our staff and our residents for complying with [the safety guidelines],” he said. “… We’re in an environment and a time where health care is an incredibly fulfilling job, and we’re here to do the best we can for the residents of our local communities.”
Goldstein said Monday he does not know whether Alpine Healthcare Center will maintain its current 85-bed capacity.
He also declined to share any personnel moves the facility has made since it was acquired by Peak Healthcare, citing company policy. He added, however, that no staff have been laid off since the acquisition.
Genesis sold the former Westwood Center as the company appears to be struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a Nov. 9 news release detailing its third-quarter fiscal results, Genesis announced revenue was down $180 million compared to the third quarter of 2019, and profits declined by $16.7 million — from $62.8 million to $46.1 million — in the same comparison.
“The virus continues to have a significant adverse impact on the Company’s revenues and expenses, particularly in hard-hit Mid Atlantic and Northeastern markets,” Genesis CEO George V. Hager Jr. said in the release.
The company still owns a pair of senior-living facilities in the Elm City — Genesis Keene Center at 677 Court St. and Langdon Place of Keene at 136 Arch St. — according to Mayer.