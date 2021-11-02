A senior home care provider will not open a physical location in the Monadnock Region this year after all, but residents can still access its services in the meantime, a company official said Monday.
Armistead Senior Care’s Regional Director Karen Osgood of Swanzey said there is a need for these services in the region, and so the company plans to open its fifth office here. Earlier this year, the plan was to open that space by the end of 2021, but Armistead now says it needs more local clients before it can do so, according to Osgood.
The brick-and-mortar location would mainly be used as an office space for employees, since the services are offered at clients’ homes, but Osgood said some things — like blood pressure checks and foot care — could be available at the facility as well.
Armistead — owned by Canada-based Nova Leap — also has New Hampshire offices in Amherst, Lebanon and Littleton, as well as one in Burlington, Vt.
Meanwhile, Osgood and four other staff members are offering all of Armistead’s available services to Monadnock Region residents, as they have been since early summer.
The company’s services are available for senior-living communities and individual clients, including help with household tasks, assistance with bathing and dressing, transportation of clients to appointments or errands and management of medications.
As of Monday, she said the local branch had 11 clients throughout the area, from Westmoreland and Hinsdale to Peterborough.
“I would like to have another 10+ clients on board before I feel we would need to have an actual office space,” she said in an email. “Nowadays, being able to work remotely, has shaped a new way of doing business. ... A lot of work goes into finding the right office space, and I have no plans of rushing through an important piece of business.”
In New Hampshire, 18 percent of the population was made up of those 65 and older in 2018 — the ninth highest rate in the country, according to the latest available data from the Population Reference Bureau. And as of 2019, 20.7 percent of Cheshire County’s population was in the same age group, U.S. Census data indicate.
Other options for senior home care in the area include Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services in Keene, Charlestown and Peterborough; Comfort Keepers in Keene; Interim HealthCare in Keene; and HomeWatch Caregivers of Peterborough and Nashua.
Each Armistead office serves about 30 clients monthly, a company official told The Sentinel previously.
The company accepts long-term care insurance, private pay and veteran benefits, she added, with pricing dependent on whether the client needs services for a few hours, a whole day or overnight.
The services cost roughly $28 to $42 per hour, the company has said.
For more information on Armistead’s services in the Monadnock Region, people can contact Karen Osgood at 603-313-3492 or email her at kosgood@armisteadseniorcare.com.