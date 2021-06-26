Senior cribbage returns July 6
Senior cribbage at Stone Arch Village in Keene is starting up again beginning Tuesday, July 6.
Cribbage will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Stone Arch Village is at 835 Court St. in Keene.
For more information, call Jan at 354-3255.
Cheshire Village at Home
resumes monthly socials
Cheshire Village at Home, a program of the Keene Senior Center, has resumed its monthly socials at the Wheelock Park Horseshoe Pavilion. Coffee and doughnuts will be served in this outdoor gathering, and physical distancing will be practiced. This social is open to both members and the general public as a way for people to get together, find out about the services offered by Cheshire Village at Home as well as investigate volunteer options within the organization. Stay tuned for the date and time of July’s event.
Located at the Keene Senior Center, 70 Court St., Cheshire Village at Home finds vetted volunteers to assist people over age 50 living at home who need a little help to remain as independent as possible. For more information on either Cheshire Village at Home or the services provided, call 603-903-9680.
Anyone needing transportation can call Cheshire Village at Home to arrange a ride.