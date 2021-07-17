Friendly Meals to host upcoming special events
The Friendly Meals is hosting two special events for seniors.
On Friday, July 23, at noon the Garden Café will host A Picnic in Butterfly Park, 320 Marlboro St. in Keene. The menu will feature beef burger sliders with cheese, pulled pork sliders, pasta salad, broccoli salad, watermelon tidbits and jumbo chocolate chip cookies. Reservations can be made by calling Gia at 352-2253 by Tuesday, July 20.
The Hinsdale Friendly Meals at the Millstream Community Center will host a Sock Hop and barbecue for seniors on Friday, Aug. 6, at noon. The menu will feature pulled pork on a bun, coleslaw, baked beans, watermelon and root beer floats. The Sock Hop will be held in the parking lot of the Millstream Community Center on Route 119 and will feature music of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. Reservations for the Hinsdale event can be made by calling Colleen at 903-4834 by Aug. 3.
Seniors age 60 or over from all area towns are invited and encouraged to bring a lawn chair, as these events will be held outdoors. In case of inclement weather, they will be moved inside at both locations. Donations will be gratefully accepted.
The Friendly Meals are a program of Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services.