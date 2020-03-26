With many businesses closing their doors, layoffs and furloughs stacking up throughout the country and hospitals and other health care facilities struggling to get supplies amid the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. Senate has advanced sweeping legislation that aims to bring relief to those who have been most affected.
After days of delays and heated debate, the Senate came together in a big way, voting 96-0 just before midnight on Wednesday to approve a $2 trillion stimulus bill that will deliver aid to workers, businesses and the health care sector. Senators announced early Wednesday morning that an agreement had been reached, and they returned to negotiations in the afternoon ahead of a final vote just before midnight.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat who was heavily involved in negotiations on the bill, lauded the bipartisan effort as one that would provide “real relief to New Hampshire’s working families.”
“Delivering desperately needed assistance to the Granite State has been my top priority,” she said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve been adamant that we get this legislation right so that it provides real relief to those who need it most, particularly families and small businesses who are struggling. Because of persistent bipartisan negotiations, urgently needed help for New Hampshire is on the way.”
If signed into law, the bill, known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, would provide most American adults a sum of $1,200, or $2,400 for couples who file their taxes jointly. Further, an additional $500 will be paid for each child in the household.
Anyone who earns a salary of $75,000 annually or less, or $150,000 for those who file jointly, will receive the full amount, according to the bill’s text. Payments will begin to decrease as salaries begin to surpass those thresholds.
Additionally, the package includes more than $377 billion for small businesses, four months of increased unemployment benefits, $100 billion to assist hospitals and medical personnel and $150 billion to help state and local governments, according to the release from Shaheen’s office.
The bill also calls for heavy oversight of loans to corporations to ensure that workers are protected and that larger businesses don’t misuse funding with stock buybacks or executive pay increases.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, also a New Hampshire Democrat, described the bill as an “important bipartisan piece of work” that would mitigate the impacts of the pandemic. Hassan said the legislation would address three priorities — aid to hospitals, individuals and small businesses.
“This bipartisan legislation will help provide the support that Granite Staters need right now as they grapple with the fallout of this unprecedented epidemic,” Hassan said in a news release Wednesday night. “I appreciate the good-faith efforts by my colleagues on both sides of the aisle that led to a much stronger bipartisan COVID-19 response bill.”
Despite the step forward, Hassan still said the weeks ahead “will not be easy” and urged her fellow senators to “continue to react to the facts on the ground and stand ready to provide additional support.”
In announcing a deal had been reached hours before the final vote, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-K.Y., also said the bill addressed some of the biggest health and economic issues that have arisen since the start of the outbreak in the United States.
“[The bill] will rush new resources on to the front lines of our nation’s health care fight, and it will inject trillions of dollars of cash into the economy as fast as possible to help American workers, families, small businesses and industries make it through this disruption and emerge on the other side ready to soar,” he said.
With its passage in the Senate, the bill will now head to the House of Representatives, though it’s unclear exactly when they will take a vote on the matter. If that vote passes, the bill will be presented to President Donald Trump.
During a teleconference-style town hall discussion on Wednesday night, New Hampshire’s U.S. Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, both Democrats, said they were pleased that the Senate bill takes steps to ensure relief for workers and families and includes the strict oversight of funds for larger corporations.
Pappas offered similar sentiments during Wednesday’s town hall talk. Earlier in the day, he said on Twitter that the bill reflects the urgent nature of the outbreak, and said addressing the health and economic issues at hand should be the priority.
“It’s essential that legislation focuses directly on the pandemic and the economic crisis, and it’s clear this compromise reflects the scale and urgency this moment requires,” he tweeted. “The American people need our help — let’s deliver.”