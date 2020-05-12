Bryant “Corky” Messner, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, plans to hold a telephone town hall for Cheshire County community members Tuesday afternoon.
The discussion is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., and people can dial in at 603-506-4097, according to a news release the Messner campaign issued Monday.
“Our telephone town halls are drawing thousands of folks who can dial in and get to know me, as well as ask questions on issues they feel are critical to New Hampshire,” Messner said in a prepared statement. “These voters may not have had the time to attend an in-person meeting if these were normal times, but now, they can sit comfortably and safely in their homes and ‘meet’ a candidate and interact with that candidate.”
Messner has scheduled a similar town hall this week for residents of northern New Hampshire.
An Army veteran who lives in Wolfeboro, Messner is vying for the Republican nomination against retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc of Stratham for Democrat Jeanne Shaheen’s seat in the Senate.
Shaheen, who formerly served as governor, is running for a third term in office.
In related news, Tea Party Express, described in a news release as the country’s largest tea party political action committee, recently announced its endorsement of Bryant “Corky” Messner in his bid for U.S. Senate.
“We are excited to endorse veteran and entrepreneur Corky Messner against liberal ideologue Jeanne Shaheen. Corky’s passion for service, love for his country, and dedication to the Tea Party principles of limited government, free market solutions, and reducing unsustainable spending and debt are a stark contrast to Senator Shaheen’s left-wing agenda,” Tea Party Express cofounder and chief strategist Sal Russo said in a prepared statement.
The Messner campaign also recently announced, among other endorsements, the backing of former Executive Councilor David Wheeler. The Milford Republican previously served several terms representing the council’s District 5, which includes the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy.
District 5 is now represented by Executive Councilor Debora Pignatelli, D-Nashua.
Wheeler also formerly served in the N.H. House and Senate. The Messner campaign noted that Wheeler had supported former N.H. House Speaker Bill O’Brien in the race, but O’Brien dropped out. O’Brien has also endorsed Messner.