N.H. Sen. Melanie Levesque, a Brookline Democrat whose district includes Rindge, has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 race.
In a news release from the Biden campaign, Levesque praised his experience, leadership and what she describes as his ability to unite the country and move it forward.
“We won’t be able to win back the White House without galvanizing a broad and diverse coalition of voters — and we won’t be able to make real change happen without winning up and down the ballot and across the country,” she said in the release. “With Joe Biden at the top of the ticket, we’ll do both.”
Levesque was elected to the N.H. Senate District 12 seat in 2018, and also represents Brookline, Greenville, Hollis, Mason, New Ipswich, and three wards in Nashua.