People can learn about legislation being proposed for the state’s 2021 legislative session at a virtual town hall that N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn will host Monday night.
The session, to be held over Zoom, is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Health care, school funding, the state budget, election law and judicial affairs are among topics that will likely be discussed, according to Kahn.
In a news release, the Keene Democrat noted that he and the Cheshire County Democrats started hosting town halls on a monthly basis during the 2020 election season.
People can register for Monday’s forum at the Cheshire County Democrats’ Facebook page. (Click “events” under the “more” menu, or access it directly at https://bit.ly/2W6Ku8Z.)