SWANZEY — Almost a month after torrential downpours caused flooding in the Monadnock Region, Sen. Maggie Hassan toured Swanzey and met with town officials to assess the damage of area and roads around Swanzey Lake Thursday.
Underneath the blue sky and shining sun, evidence of the damage brought on by the July 9 flooding could be seen through felled trees at Richardson Park and fresh coats of gravel on unpaved sections of roads that the floods had made impassable.
Hassan, beginning her roughly hour-long tour at 12:30 p.m., met with Town Administrator Michael Branley, Fire Chief Bill Gould, Selectman Bill Hutwelker, Recreation Director Ashlee Crosby and others to hear about the destruction wrought by the rain and the town's ensuing recovery.
"July 9, that Sunday, we got three hours of the heaviest rain anyone's ever seen, at least around here, ... and it was just way more rain than the area could handle," Branley explained to Hassan at the park off of East Shore Road.
That night, Swanzey firefighters went to Pilgrim Pines Camp and Retreat Center on Swanzey Lake to help evacuate around 150 guests from the campground.
Gould told Hassan of how Dunn Hill Road, now passable, had collapsed under an ambulance that first responders had sent to evacuate a resident on Swanzey Lake Road.
"The nerve-racking part was you didn't know exactly what was coming next and when [the rain] was going to stop," Gould said.
Branley added that the town is counting on federal aid to help with repairs, which could happen if the state submits a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for a major disaster declaration.
"The roads are all passable but there's still a lot of work that needs to be done," he said. "We haven't done any paving, so all of the paved roads that were washed out haven't been paved or anything."
Branley said that Swanzey officials met with representatives of FEMA and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on July 24 to assess the damage, which he said is about $1 million.
According to a FEMA information sheet, a disaster declaration opens federal funding and programs to residents, and state and local governments, depending on community needs identified during the damage assessments.
Hassan said it's important to ensure that in addition to disbursing financial aid, measures need to be explored to further flood prevention.
"The other thing is making sure that as the assistance comes in, if there are other things like increased size culverts, some resiliency steps you can take and mitigation steps you can take, that we're covering those things too ... so that towns like yours don't go through this again," she said.
Hassan said she is working in the Senate to help loosen the restrictions around FEMA disaster relief funding, so that in the event of inclement weather conditions, not only are damages repaired, but options are weighed to build up the strength of roads and infrastructure.
"We have made progress in giving FEMA more flexibility around investing in resilience and mitigation," she said. "We've still got some work to do on funding resiliency efforts even before a natural disaster hits or in the aftermath of a natural disaster."
Hassan then joined Gould and Branley as they drove around Swanzey Lake and surrounding areas to look at the storm's aftermath and the repairs the town has already made.
Upon stopping at Dunn Hill Road, Branley explained that within the first week after the rain, hundreds of truckloads of gravel were driven in to help fill in roads, which he said was costly.
A big piece of the puzzle to helping small communities affected by flooding, Hassan said, is impressing upon her colleagues in the Senate, especially those from bigger states, that many Granite State towns are limited by small budgets and can only get so far on their own.
"The devastation that you see from severe weather can completely overwhelm a community even if they planned well, even if they're good at budgeting," she said. "Swanzey's talking about a million dollars in repairs, other towns in New Hampshire it's been a couple hundred thousand dollars, but that's a really big number for small towns."
