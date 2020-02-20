U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., plans to visit Keene today to talk about rural broadband.
The Granite State’s junior senator is scheduled to host a roundtable discussion at 1:30 p.m. on the second floor of County Hall at 12 Court St.
During the event, she plans to discuss two bipartisan bills she introduced with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to encourage broadband investment in rural areas, according to a news release from Hassan’s office. The bills were inspired by a broadband project in Chesterfield that was approved by residents at last year’s town meeting.
Through the project, the town became the first in New Hampshire to take advantage of Senate Bill 170, which allows municipalities to issue bonds to expand broadband infrastructure.
The bill was sponsored by N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn and Rep. John Bordenet, both Keene Democrats, and signed into law in May 2018.
Earlier today, Hassan was slated to tour Southwestern Community Services’ Head Start program in Claremont.