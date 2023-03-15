GILSUM — Town residents ousted a selectboard member at Tuesday’s election and agreed to change the town clerk’s term, according to unofficial results provided by Deputy Town Clerk Debra Reilly.
Sally Struble beat incumbent Victoria Ayer for the three-year selectboard seat, according to an email from Reilly, who is also town clerk-elect, that did not include vote totals. Voters also gave a thumbs up to changing the clerk’s term from one year to three, beginning in 2024.
Elected without contest: Debra Reilly, town clerk, one year; Angela Lombara, treasurer, one year; Steve Ackerman, budget committee, three years; Thomas Hastings, Kathryn Karnecki and Bruce Murphy, library trustees, three years.
Emily Hall Warren won a three-year seat as a trustee of trust funds by write-in, and Mike Ballou and Denise LaRoche won write-in seats as cemetery trustees for three years.
Gilsum’s annual town business meeting is Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the community center.
