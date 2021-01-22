TROY — Chief David Ellis will remain in charge of the Troy Police Department, following a town inquiry prompted by his attendance at the Jan. 6 rally in Washington to support then-President Donald Trump.
In the wake of that event — which turned riotous and caused five deaths — town officials received dozens of messages from people, mostly from outside of Troy, demanding that Ellis resign or be fired, according to Selectboard Chairman Richard H. “Dick” Thackston III.
Ellis, who identified himself to Intelligencer, a web publication run by New York Magazine, as a Trump supporter, decried the violence at the U.S. Capitol, particularly toward law enforcement, in that interview. He later told N.H. Public Radio that while leaving the Jan. 6 protest, he saw “people harassing the riot police that were getting in their gear on Constitution Ave,” which he called “ridiculous.”
Selectboard members consulted Town Attorney Joseph Hoppock during their inquiry but decided Ellis will remain at the helm, Thackston said Friday. Troy’s police chief is a selectboard-appointed position.
Thackston, who said previously that he did not expect Ellis’ presence at the protest to affect his employment, argued in an interview that the chief has a right to privacy when he is not acting in his official capacity. He declined to comment further on the inquiry, calling it a “closed personnel matter.”
“We are comfortable with our decision,” he said.
Ellis has not responded to attempts by The Sentinel to reach him. He told NHPR that he had returned to New Hampshire and was using personal vacation time to quarantine for two weeks, in accordance with the state’s public health guidelines.
Among those publicly calling for Ellis to resign were N.H. Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley and Keene City Councilor Bobby Williams. But many local residents, as well as state Rep. Jennifer Rhodes — a Winchester Republican whose district includes Troy and who is vice-chair of the Cheshire County Republican Committee — have supported him, arguing that he was exercising his right to protest.
A rally planned to support the chief was canceled Thursday when the event organizer withdrew his request for a public permit, according to Town Administrator Mary Guild. The rally had been scheduled for noon Saturday at the town common.
Its organizer, Dave Bogdzewic of Troy, explained in a community Facebook group that he was asked to cancel the event.
“With things quieting down, any unwanted attention isn’t welcomed,” he wrote in the post Thursday afternoon. “Chief Ellis knows where we all stand and that he has our overwhelming support. Which was the goal from the start.”
Bogdzewic declined a request from The Sentinel to specify who asked him to cancel the event and whether that move was related to the selectboard’s decision not to dismiss Ellis.
Thackston said Friday he did not know how many people were planning to attend the rally or who requested its cancelation. The selectboard, which had been set to address the event permit at its meeting Thursday night, would have likely approved it, he said.
“I’m sure we would’ve issued it,” he said. “I don’t know that we’ve ever turned down an event request.”
Troy has also eased public access to town hall, which was restricted to visits by appointment only earlier this month after municipal officials received aggressive emails and voicemails from people upset about Ellis’ presence at the Jan. 6 rally, according to Thackston. Some of those messages contained threats of “general violence,” he told The Sentinel previously.
Thackston clarified that town hall technically still remains open by appointment only to reduce crowding, an effort aimed at preventing the transmission of COVID-19, but that it will not be enforced as strictly.