Five people are running for three seats on the Keene Board of Education, according to information provided by the school district.
Those vying for the spots on the nine-member board are incumbent Jim Carley, Shaun Filiault, Jaclyn Headings, Philip Jones and Peter Starkey. Each of the three terms is for three years.
The three seats up for election are occupied by Carley, Christopher Coates and Dawn Mutuski. Coates and Mutuski did not file to run for re-election.
The filing period closed Friday.
Running unopposed are incumbents Beth Zinn, for a three-year term as district clerk; and Kathleen O’Donnell, for a three-year term as moderator.
Keene residents will vote on these posts, as well as the rest of this year’s warrant, at the polls on March 10.