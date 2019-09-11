Keene drivers will be detoured tonight while crews repair a water system on West Street.
The city’s public works department will excavate between School and St. James streets from about 7 p.m. until midnight, according to a post on the Keene Police Department’s Facebook page.
That portion of West Street will be closed, and drivers will be detoured using side streets.
Westbound traffic heading away from Main Street will be detoured onto St. James Street, Gilbo Avenue, School Street and then back onto West.
Eastbound traffic will use School Street to get to Main or Court streets.