WESTMORELAND — Another resident of Maplewood Nursing Home has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release Thursday morning from Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates.
This is the third person — two residents and one staff member — associated with the county-run facility in Westmoreland who has tested positive for the virus since last week.
The direct-care employee who first tested positive called out sick last week due to symptoms, according to a previous news release from Coates.
The employee's COVID test came back positive last Wednesday, that release said, and it also noted that all staff and residents would be tested beginning that Monday, regardless of their vaccination status.
The county announced later last Thursday that a resident had tested positive for the viral disease.
The results of two COVID-19 tests are still unknown, the latest news release says.
All Maplewood residents and about 75 percent of staff are vaccinated, according to Coates, but breakthrough cases can and do occur.
The vaccines help block the novel coronavirus' spread in most cases and, for vaccinated people who do contract COVID-19, are effective at preventing serious illness and death, health experts say.
Maplewood — which has 103 residents and 200 employees — has canceled visits, and this will continue until public health officials say it is safe for them to resume, the county said last week.
The nursing home has set up a COVID-19 wing on the third floor, separate from all other employees and residents. Staff assigned to the wing are dedicated to that one section of the facility, Thursday's release says, and residents exhibiting symptoms associated with the disease are isolated.
Maplewood staff have been using full PPE since last week, according to Coates.
"Resident safety is our top priority," he said in Thursday's release. "The nursing home is doing everything they can to ensure they stop the spread of COVID-19 within our facility including staying in very close communication with public health and the department of health and human services to ensure we follow their guidance and take all the appropriate steps and pre-cautions."