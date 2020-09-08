Following what the N.H. Judicial Branch deemed a successful pilot jury trial in Cheshire County last month, another criminal trial is scheduled here for October, along with three others in the state.
Besides Cheshire, one jury trial is slated for each of the following counties: Hillsborough (north), Belknap and Strafford.
Otherwise, New Hampshire courts remain closed to the general public, according to the latest state Supreme Court order handed down Friday. The order requires that in-person court proceedings remain limited through Sept. 28, in accordance with the governor’s declared state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Citizens won’t have in-person access to view files or make copies at courthouses until Sept. 29, at the earliest. They can, however, request files by calling 855-212-1234 or electronically by going to the judicial branch website: https://www.courts.state.nh.us/nh-e-court-project/electronic-services.htm .
Courthouses will remain open only to those involved in scheduled hearings, according to information issued Friday by the judicial branch. Those reporting for jury duty or filing for emergency relief and parties involved in landlord-tenant cases will also be admitted, along with members of the press.
Regarding landlord-tenant cases, the state Circuit Court will require all landlords seeking to evict tenants first to file an affidavit asserting their case meets the exemptions laid out recently by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Friday ordered a temporary halt to residential evictions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 during what it called a “historic threat to public health.” Exemptions to the CDC order include a tenant’s engaging in criminal activity while on the premises, threatening the health and safety of other residents, damaging property, and violating building codes, health ordinances or other similar regulations.
Anyone needing assistance regarding court cases or filing for emergency relief can call 855-212-1234. All courts will have drop boxes outside or in court entrances for filing pleadings or emergency paperwork, according to information provided by the judicial branch.
The state Supreme Court is set to resume in-person oral arguments Wednesday and hold in-person hearings when necessary. But, overall, judges and clerks are being encouraged to continue to conduct court proceedings remotely, either by telephone, email or video or teleconferencing.
On Aug. 24, Superior Court Judge David W. Ruoff presided over the New Hampshire court system’s first jury trial of the COVID-19 era, held in Cheshire County, which led to the conviction of a Marlborough man for striking a police officer. Those participating in the trial were required to wear masks and to maintain recommended physical distancing.
In March, jury trials and most other in-person proceedings were suspended due to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.