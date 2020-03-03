A second Grafton County man has tested positive for the coronavirus that is part of a global outbreak, New Hampshire health officials announced Tuesday evening. The patient, who is in isolation at home, was in close contact with the other Grafton County man whose positive test result was announced Monday, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
Both men's cases — the first two identified in New Hampshire — are considered "presumptive positives" for COVID-19 at this point, as the state awaits confirmatory testing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As with the first patient, state health officials are investigating who this man has been in contact with.
"We expect additional cases may be identified that are related to this investigation," the release says.
Meanwhile, while investigating who the first patient had been in contact with, the state agency "has determined that the first patient, despite having been directed to self-isolate, attended an invitation-only private event on Friday, February 28," according to Tuesday's news release, which says the man has now been ordered into isolation under state law.
Both patients have been identified as employees of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. The first patient is thought to have contracted the disease during a recent trip to Italy.
A "situation dashboard" set up by the World Health Organization and updated Tuesday lists Italy as having the fourth highest number of COVID-19 cases — 2,036 — trailing only Iran with 2,336, South Korea with 4,812 and China with 80,303.
The United States had tallied 64. On Tuesday evening, news outlets reported the death toll reaching nine, all in Washington state.
New Hampshire health officials are notifying anyone who had close contact with the first patient at the Friday event, and telling them to isolate themselves for 14 days.
"At this time, [Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center] is not aware of exposure to any patients in clinical areas," the release says.
The hospital added in a news release Tuesday evening that both men did not have contact with Dartmouth-Hitchcock patients.
State health officials urge anyone who develops a fever or symptoms of respiratory illness, such as coughing or shortness of breath, to stay away from others, at home, and to contact a health care provider or the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services at 271-4496 or 271-5300 after hours.