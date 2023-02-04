Keene firefighters battle a second-alarm fire at a multifamily building on Elm Street in Keene early Saturday morning. Keene Fire Chief Donald Farquhar said there were no injuries to displaced residents or responding fire crews.
Firefighters from Keene and Swanzey are seen braving the elements as they also battle a two-alarm fire that started shortly before 7 a.m. at the three-story multifamily apartment building on Elm Street in Keene Saturday.
The blaze began on the second story of the Elm Street building just before 7 a.m. and was largely contained to the apartment on that floor, according to Keene Fire Chief Donald Farquhar.
Michael McMahon / Sentinel Staff
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
Firefighters tackle a two-alarm fire at an Elm Street apartment building in Keene Saturday morning.
Bryan Scott
Firefighters tackle a two-alarm fire at an Elm Street apartment building in Keene Saturday morning.
Bryan Scott
Area departments respond to a two-alarm fire on Elm Street in Keene early Saturday morning.
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
The fire was contained to the second and third stories of the building, Keene Fire Chief Donald Farquhar said.
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
Firefighters from Keene and Swanzey are seen braving the elements as they also battle a two-alarm fire that started shortly before 7 a.m. at the three-story multifamily apartment building on Elm Street in Keene Saturday.
A two-alarm fire early Saturday morning displaced four families living in a multifamily residence at 90 Elm St. in Keene, according to Keene Fire Chief Donald Farquhar.
"We're still trying to understand how many residents were in there; we think about 11 [people]," Farquhar said at about 10 a.m. Saturday.
He said none of the displaced residents or responding firefighters were injured.
Area crews responded to a structure fire call at the building at about 6:56 a.m., per Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid, amid temperatures of minus-15 degrees. Farquhar added that there were reports of several loud bangs heard at the property.
"We were obviously hampered by the cold," Farquhar said. "Several of the fire hydrants were frozen when we got here, and we had a little trouble getting the water supply."
The blaze began on the second story of the building and was largely contained to the apartment on that floor, Farquhar said. He said it also spread to the third-story attic, causing extensive fire damage to both stories, but noted the building is salvageable.
The N.H. Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire as of Saturday morning, Farquhar said. He noted the American Red Cross is providing shelter for displaced residents and is working to offer them long-term care, as he said the building will remain uninhabitable.
Assisting agencies observed on scene included fire departments from Swanzey, Jaffrey and Brattleboro, and Farquhar said Walpole Fire Department covered other area departments during the immediate response.
"Some citizens brought us some coffee as well," Farquhar said, noting that responding firefighters were grateful for the gesture.
This is developing story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.
