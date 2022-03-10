MARLBOROUGH — There were no injuries in a Wednesday night fire that destroyed a storage trailer and home, Fire Chief John Manning said Thursday morning.
The second-alarm fire at 199 Laurel St. was reported just before 11 p.m. and appears to have started near a woodstove in the storage trailer, according to Manning. The fire spread to a nearby single-story residence, which stood only a few feet away from the trailer. The trailer, home and all contents appeared to be a total loss, Manning said.
Manning said he doesn't consider the fire suspicious.
Crews remained at the site until around 3 a.m. Thursday, Manning said. The structure was at the top of a steep hill, and road conditions were poor after a day of snowfall. Water supply was also an issue, as there wasn't a nearby fire hydrant, Manning said.
It took about two hours to get the fire under control, and firefighters remained at the scene to put out hot spots, Manning said, which became more difficult as the home's roof had partially collapsed.
Fire departments from Keene, Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Swanzey and Troy assisted at the scene, according to a N.H. Southwest District Mutual Aid dispatcher.
The resident called in the fire himself, and both he and his dog were unharmed, Manning said.