The first storm of the season Saturday left less than a foot of light snow in the Monadnock Region and caused more than 43,000 power outages among Eversource customers in New Hampshire.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the state Friday afternoon that was canceled overnight as the storm settled down, according to NWS meteorologist William Watson. Snowfall began mid-morning, he said, after the region had several hours of heavy rain.
And those weather events happened simultaneously in different parts of the region. At one point on Saturday, it was raining in West Swanzey while snowing in East Swanzey, according to Brandon West, the town's deputy chief for EMS operations.
Of the area towns with reported snow totals, Watson said the highest was Rindge with 8 inches, followed by Spofford with 3. Other reports as of Sunday morning showed minimal snowfall, with 0.2 inches in Keene and 0.3 inches in West Swanzey.
And while the state was hit hard with power outages, customers in the Monadnock Region faired a bit better, according to Eversource spokeswoman William Hinkle.
Hinkle said 6,200 customers in the area have already had power restored, though significant clusters of outages remained as of about 10 a.m. Sunday in Jaffrey (214), Antrim (212), Peterborough (170) and Rindge (143).
Due to the high volume of outages, he added, Eversource expects this to be a multi-day restoration, with most of the outages addressed by Tuesday night.
"We are bringing in additional out-of-state crews today to support the restoration," Hinkle said. "More than 150 additional Eversource crews are coming from our sister companies in Connecticut and Massachusetts."
Nineteen calls for mostly minor car accidents were handled by dispatchers at Southwest N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid, who knew of only one, in Peterborough, that caused injury. The Peterborough Police Department was not immediately reachable for more information Sunday.
Between noon and midnight, dispatchers also fielded nearly 60 reports of downed trees or wires in the local communities of Antrim, Chesterfield, Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Keene, Marlborough, Nelson, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy.
Watson added that while roadways may look clear, they could still be slick in some areas, so caution should be used if traveling.