More than 25 Seacoast police departments and two county sheriff offices have fully disclosed their use of policies following a request from Seacoast Media Group.
A review shows out of the 27 agencies that provided policies, 14 explicitly prohibit neck restraints and choke holds unless deadly force is warranted. Six others have policies that less explicitly restrict any tactics that could cause “positional asphyxia.”
Many of the departments also mandate their officers intervene if they witness excessive use of force by a fellow officer.
Police protocols specific to use of force and officer intervention are under both national and international scrutiny following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd’s May 25 death, for which now-former police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder, has brought the Black Lives Matter movement to a boil across the world.
Some of the Seacoast departments that responded to SMG said they’ve recently added language about choke holds and intervention or are in the process of doing so, specifically because of the officer misconduct in Minneapolis.
At least two police chiefs were transparent that the request for their policy prompted a review and then changes.
Other Seacoast department policies are less robust, and without verbiage specific to choke holds, neck restraints or any tactics that could cause positional asphyxia.
Not all departments explicitly spell out a “duty to intervene,” and many have varying review processes for officers involved in use of force incidents.
New Hampshire’s actions in wake of Floyd protests
As local departments review their policies and reaffirm training due to national dialogue about excessive force, there have been recent developments at the state level.
The New Hampshire Senate voted this week to approve a bill outlawing the use of choke holds by police. The bill also mandates officers report misconduct by fellow officers.
Gov. Chris Sununu announced June 16 the formation of a state Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency, which will be expected to generate a report and recommendation within 45 days.
The state attorney general’s office recently hired a first-ever special investigator for officer-involved use of force incidents. The position was created within the state budget approved last September, according to Associate Attorney General Jeffery Strelzin.
“It’s something that’s been talked about for several years,” Strelzin said. “That person will work as a criminal investigator, but will also accompany the prosecution team out to officer-involved use of deadly force investigations and work with the investigative team as an asset.”
Strelzin explained in New Hampshire, the attorney general’s office exercises general supervision of officer-involved use of deadly force investigations that cause death or serious bodily injury, specifically.
The state House of Representatives passed House Bill 1257 in March that would create a citizens review board for attorney general investigations of officer-involved shootings. The bill is currently in the Senate.