RYE — When New Hampshire reopens parts of its economy over the next couple of weeks, public beaches on the Seacoast will stay closed, sparking debate in seaside towns over what restrictions are warranted.
Last Sunday, on the first warm weekend of spring, the coastal Route 1A, or Ocean Boulevard, in Rye looked almost like nothing unusual was going on. There was a steady crawl of cars with windows down, motorcycles revving their engines, cyclists and pedestrians on the seawall.
Rye Police Chief Kevin Walsh was out patrolling, trying to keep people off of the beaches and out of barricaded parking areas.
“Until people start to follow the mitigation plan, it’s not going to be healthy for us to open the beaches,” Walsh said.
In the past couple of months, Walsh said his department has given out more than 260 parking tickets, plus 21 moving violations and, most recently, a handful of trespass notices for people on the sand.
He’s been especially frustrated to see so many drivers from Massachusetts, which, like New Hampshire, is under a stay-at-home order in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“If you’re supposed to be sheltering in place and staying in your own neighborhoods, please think of somebody else,” Walsh said.
But not everyone thinks these closures are fair. Erik Cannon is a surfer from nearby Hampton. He said the state should treat the Seacoast beaches the same way as its other parks, which are still open.
“Getting outside and exercising has been listed as essential activity throughout this process. We just want to be able to practice our form of exercise, whether it’s going for a walk on the beach, a run on the beach, going surfing, going swimming,” Cannon said. “All of those we look at as part of the reasons why we chose to live on the Seacoast. How is that different than what anyone else is doing?”
Unlike some surfers, Cannon said he hasn’t been breaking parking restrictions to try to catch a wave. He says he supports the parking ban, and he can ride his bike from home. He thinks that kind of beach use — by locals — should be allowed.
“We do have to stay home, we have to stay in our communities, we have to minimize travel — which is exactly what we want to do,” Cannon said.
He and hundreds of others have sent a petition and letters to local and state officials, asking them to reopen the beaches for swimmers, surfers, joggers and walkers.
Massachusetts has allowed those “transitory” uses of its beaches throughout the pandemic, and New Hampshire state park officials have also floated the idea.
Walsh, the Rye police chief, thinks that would be too hard to enforce — as would the idea of just opening the beaches to state residents. That will largely be the case at campgrounds and golf courses over the coming weeks.