The State Employees Association/SEIU Local 1984 has announced its 2020 general-election endorsement slate, which includes candidates for federal office along with state-level elected positions that represent area communities.
SEA/SEIU Local 1984 represents more than 10,000 workers in New Hampshire’s public and private sectors, according to its website.
According to a post on its Facebook page, the union is supporting Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president, as well as U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., in her bid for re-election against Wolfeboro Republican Bryant "Corky" Messner and Nashua Libertarian Justin O'Donnell. In New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional district, which includes the Monadnock Region, the union is backing U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., for a fifth term over Republican challenger Steven Negron and Libertarian Andrew Olding, both of Nashua. When not in Washington, Shaheen and Kuster live in Madbury and Hopkinton, respectively.
N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, D-Concord, is the SEA/SEIU Local 1984's pick for governor, over incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, a Newfields Republican, and Manchester Libertarian Darryl W. Perry.
And on the N.H. Executive Council, the union has endorsed Democrats Cinde Warmington of Concord and incumbent Debora B. Pignatelli of Nashua for districts two and five, respectively. Warmington is running against Lempster Republican Jim Beard, whereas Pignatelli is squaring off with David Wheeler, a Milford Republican who formerly held her seat. Executive Council District 2 includes the local communities of Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester. District 5 includes the area towns of Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy.
In other races, the union is endorsing:
* Suzanne M. Prentiss, N.H. Senate District 5. Prentiss, a Democrat from Lebanon, is running against Timothy O'Hearne, a Republican from Charlestown, in this district, which includes Charlestown among other communities.
* Jenn Alford-Teaster, N.H. Senate District 8. Alford-Teaster, a member of SEA/SEIU Local 1984 and a Democrat from Bradford, is hoping to unseat N.H. Sen. Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard, in this district, which includes the local towns of Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Langdon, Marlow and Stoddard.
* N.H. Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, N.H. Senate District 9. Dietsch, D-Peterborough, is looking to defend her seat against a challenge by Denise Ricciardi, a Republican from Bedford. The district includes the local communities of Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy.
* N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, N.H. Senate District 10. Kahn, D-Keene, is running against Daniel LeClair, a Republican from Swanzey, in this district, which covers Alstead, Chesterfield, Gilsum, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Marlborough, Nelson, Roxbury, Sullivan, Surry, Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.
* N.H. Sen. Melanie Levesque, N.H. Senate District 12. Levesque, D-Brookline, is running against Kevin Avard, a Nashua Republican looking to reclaim his former seat. District 12 includes Rindge among other communities.
* Claudia Istel, N.H. House, Sullivan County District 7. A Democrat and SEA/SEIU Local 1984 member, Istel is challenging fellow Acworth resident N.H. Rep. Judy Aron, a Republican. The district includes the local communities of Acworth and Langdon.
The general election is Nov. 3.