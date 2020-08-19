SEA/SEIU Local 1984, which represents more than 10,000 employees in New Hampshire's public and private sectors, has endorsed N.H. Sen. Jeanne Dietsch for re-election, the Dietsch campaign announced recently.
“SEIU represents the nurses that care for your loved ones, the road crews that keep your commute smooth and safe, the public safety professionals that protect our families, like the Bedford Police Department," Dietsch, D-Peterborough, said in a news release. "These hard-working people are the ones that keep the engines running for New Hampshire, and I’m grateful for their support."
Dietsch is running for a second term in Senate District 9, which includes the local towns of Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Hancock, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond and Troy, as well as the communities of Bedford, Lyndeborough, Mont Vernon, New Boston, Sharon and Temple.
She is the only candidate on the ballot in the Democratic primary Sept. 8, whereas Denise Ricciardi of Bedford is the sole Republican seeking her party's nomination.
The general election is Nov. 3.