Southwestern Community Services, which serves Cheshire and Sullivan counties, is offering free meals to area children for the second consecutive summer.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded program started June 28, according to an SCS news release.
One of five community action agencies in New Hampshire, SCS said in the release that nearly 400 local children will receive breakfast and lunch each weekday through the program. Those meals are available to all Keene School District students, in addition to kids at the city of Keene's summer camp at Wheelock Park, the Keene Family YMCA, the Keene Public Library and the town of Swanzey's summer camp at Swanzey Lake.
SCS' chief development officer, Keith Thibault, said the organization chose to work with those camps because they're among the largest in the area and had also expressed interest in joining the meal-distribution program.
SCS added breakfast to its offerings this summer after providing only lunch last year, according to Thibault, who said the organization adopted the program after Keene city staff expressed concerns over the quality of the lunches that campers were bringing in previous years.
"We're having a greater impact this year because we're just getting more meals out," he said.
That includes feeding 80 kids each day at the Swanzey Lake camp, which is new to the program, Thibault said.
Meals for anyone under 18 in the Keene School District can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each weekday at the Keene Middle School on Maple Avenue, according to the SCS news release.