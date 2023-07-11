Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning screenwriter Ernest Thompson attended a screening of his best-known work, “On Golden Pond,” at The Park Theatre on Sunday, sharing stories from the filming and insights on his latest work, a novel.
“On Golden Pond,” released in 1981, was adapted from Thompson’s play of the same name. He was offered the opportunity to write the screenplay, which he said was unusual at the time, given that he didn’t have any screenwriting experience, and even had to borrow a few scripts from the studio as reference for how to write directions.
The story follows the curmudgeonly Norman, about to turn 80, and his wife, the more-cheerful Ethel, through a summer at their lake house on Golden Pond. During the film, they receive a visit from their daughter, Chelsea, whose relationship with Norman is strained, and agree to take in Chelsea’s soon-to-be stepson, Billy, for the summer.
Thompson spoke briefly before the film, pointing out a few things for the audience to keep an eye out for — editing mistakes that eagle-eyed watchers have caught over the years, and a cameo appearance by himself, driving a speedboat at the start of the film.
That cameo was nearly disastrous for all involved, Thompson recalled. In the scene, Thompson was meant to drive a boat a bit too close to the film’s leads, Norman and Ethel, played by Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn. The intent was to get close enough to nearly spray them, but although he grew up on lakes and knew quite well how to drive a boat, he was having trouble getting a good spray. Thompson recalled that after one take, he was directed to get closer, which he did, but it was a bit too close, causing the canoe holding Fonda and Hepburn to tip.
Fonda was in his 70s, and unamused, Thompson recalled.
“Hepburn thought it was a riot,” he said.
Following the film, Thompson spoke further about some backstory behind the films scenes.
Jane Fonda, who played Chelsea, purchased the rights to the play, envisioning her father in the role of Norman. Once she approached Thompson, and said she and Tom Hayden, her then-husband, thought it would be nice to include a scene with a fire in the production.
Thompson said he was puzzled by the request, but wrote a scene where Norman lights a fire in the fireplace. However, he neglects to put the grate back on, causing embers to catch on newspapers left on the hearth, causing a small fire. Norman, who has been plagued with memory problems, lashes out at his wife and Billy, and fears he may be becoming dangerous.
Jane Fonda once praised him for the scene, Thompson recalled, and he reminded her it was her idea — which she was confused about. When he reminded her of the conversation, she said she had in mind a campfire scene.
Thompson called that “Divine creativity by misunderstanding.”
Another scene, in which Norman and Billy go fishing in “Purgatory Cove,” so-called due to the large amount of rocks that cause boat hazards, Billy accidently fishes up a deceased loon, and the pair get into a crash on the way out of the cove, becoming stranded for some time until they are rescued by Ethel.
Thompson said the scene was originally much different, with the two stranded by a storm, based on an event that happened in real life to his grandfather. But despite assuring production that a storm would arrive sooner or later — it was filmed in the New Hampshire summer — when several weeks went by with no natural storm arriving, production instructed him to change the scene.
“Creativity by necessity — I wrote the loon scene,” Thompson said. “I love that scene, because it gets to talk about other things. It talks about death; it talks about connection.”
And it might not have happened, had the New Hampshire weather been more cooperative.
Thompson is also working on an “On Golden Pond” sequel, based on a new generation of the Thayer family. The film is still in the financing stage, but Thompson hopes filming could begin within the next few years.
Thompson also read an excerpt from his new fiction novel, “The Book of Maps,” a story about a road trip taken between a father and son, while the father struggles to tell his son that he and his mother are getting a divorce.
Following the film, Thompson held a signing for his book, and The Park Theatre auctioned several items from Thompson’s collection in support of the theater, including an original playbill, a film poster and a soundtrack LP.
