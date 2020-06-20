A local photography studio is moving to Marlboro Street in July, according to a news release.
Scott Hussey Photography, previously on Cypress Street, is relocating to 425 Marlboro St. — which owner Scott Hussey said is the former space of a building contractor. The business has been open since 2009.
“The COVID-19 situation has caused me to look at ways to better control my monthly overhead.” Hussey said in the release. “The timing worked out well that a 600 [square foot] barn at my home has recently become available for me to use.”
The new studio — which is slightly larger than the former space — is being renovated until July 7, the release says.
New doors are being installed and the workshop space is being converted into a photo studio, Hussey said in an email.
In addition to the indoor studio setting, the outdoor space will be better for portraits, he noted.