An outbreak of COVID cases at Scott-Farrar at Peterborough has resulted in restrictions at the retirement community, including no outside visitors being allowed.
As of May 4, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services reported that seven residents and three staff members at Scott-Farrar were infected. According to Scott-Farrar CEO/Executive Director Angela Pelletier, all are symptom-free and test negative at this time.
“Although we have taken all necessary precautions and followed all protocols, as residents begin to move more freely about and resume normal activities, the risk of contacting COVID increases,” Pelletier stated. “Thankfully, all our cases have been mild and our well-trained team has provided exceptional and supportive care. In an abundance of caution, we have closed the community to outside visitors, and have suggested residents only leave the building for medically necessary appointments.”
Scott-Farrar includes 25 independent living apartments, 20 assisted living and 18 memory care apartments. According to Pelletier, the facility has not changed its COVID procedures since 2020, including requiring all employees, residents and visitors to wear masks. Residents are allowed two visitors at a time, and social distancing has been maintained at activities and meals.
An outbreak at Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center that was declared closed Jan. 3 resulted in 33 residents and 11 staff members infected, with one death. A later outbreak infected 23 residents and five staff members before being declared closed April 22.
At Pheasant Wood Center in Peterborough, 42 residents and 13 staff members were infected, with two deaths, in an outbreak that was declared closed in April.
