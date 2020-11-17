Keene’s Racial Justice and Community Safety Committee will host its second public forum this evening.
The topic of the discussion is community education and schools. Participants are invited to share ideas about how to ensure fairness for all members of school communities, prevent gaps in achievement and opportunity, as well as for programs and curriculum to address implicit bias and multi-racial leadership development.
The committee was established by the city earlier this year in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man, in the custody of Minneapolis police. The committee was tasked with examining ways that Keene can work to prevent discrimination.
The first public forum, held last month, addressed laws, policy and policing, while the third and final forum, set for Dec. 2, will focus on promoting racial equality in social and community settings.
Public forums are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. and are held via Zoom. Tonight’s meeting can be accessed by going to www.zoom.com/join and entering webinar ID 831 8228 4764. Participants can also call 312-626-6799 or 888-475-4499 (toll free) and enter the ID. Those calling in by phone must dial 9 to request an opportunity to speak.