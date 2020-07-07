As schools in the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District conducted the second half of the spring semester remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing became abundantly clear.
“First of all, we learned that remote instruction, no matter how well we implement it, cannot replace the regular face-to-face instruction that our staff provides,” said Reuben Duncan, the district’s superintendent.
That lesson resonated throughout the Monadnock Region, local school leaders say. And as they plan for the coming school year, which could include a mix of in-person and remote instruction, area superintendents are reflecting on what their districts learned from the sudden switch to virtual classes and determining the best way to apply these lessons moving forward.
Despite the challenges of remote learning — ranging from the social and emotional toll it can take on students to more practical problems like unreliable Internet connections — Duncan added that many Jaffrey-Rindge students still thrived this spring, thanks to the district’s dedicated staff.
Robert Malay, superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, which consists of Keene and six nearby towns, expressed similar gratitude for teachers and other school staff for their work during the pandemic.
“I think probably the biggest lesson learned, at least for me anyway, is that … there is really nothing that is insurmountable for the staff that are employed in our school districts,” Malay said. “... We can accomplish anything that we put our minds to because of the people that are working for our students.”
Still, Malay added, remote learning is not ideal and likely will lead to some students falling behind, which schools will have to address in the fall, whether classes are in-person, online or both.
“Learning gaps are going to be a concern for us; with the decreased amount of contact time because of remote learning, there are bound to be achievement gaps that exist,” he said. “And that will be something that will be a clear focus for us when we return to buildings: How do we gauge what those gaps are, and what are we going to do in response to them?”
Though new COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire have been decreasing in recent weeks, schools are still awaiting final guidance from the state on returning to school next year. A statewide task force convened by the N.H. Department of Education submitted final recommendations to Gov. Chris Sununu last week and emphasized that schools need to be prepared to respond quickly if coronavirus cases spike again in the Granite State, as they have across much of the South and southwestern U.S. recently.
“There’s a firm understanding that whatever plans we have may need to be modified at kind of a moment’s notice,” Hinsdale Superintendent Wayne Woolridge said.
Regardless of how students attend classes in the fall, SAU 29 schools hope to assess student performance and establish supports to address learning gaps within the first six weeks of the new school year, according to the unit’s draft reopening plan, which was released on the SAU 29 website Monday.
Schools also will have to contend with the social and emotional effects of remote learning, Woolridge said.
“We understand that there’s going to be some deficit. We know that isolation is not a good thing for many people,” he said. “... The most important thing is that students get back into a routine ... [and] that that routine is comfortable, they feel supported, they feel like this is a place where they can go to people if they have problems, where their friends will support them, where there’s empathy and compassion.”
Woolridge added that Hinsdale school staff are participating in professional development courses this summer to help them better address students’ social and emotional needs related to the pandemic. And if Hinsdale students return to in-person classes, school days will be structured to allow more time for social-emotional learning, Woolridge said.
Even if classes remain remote, though, Woolridge said he’s hopeful that distance instruction will improve because of the experiences of this spring.
“We really hope, and I think the expectation is that if we’re back in remote learning in the fall, we’ll do better,” he said. “We should do better because we’ll have had time to plan.”
Planning for the possibility of more remote learning means focusing on improving Internet connectivity. Both Woolridge and Malay said Internet infrastructure was the biggest practical challenge to delivering online classes this spring.
“We don’t have high-speed broadband widely available, and that’s problematic,” Malay said. “That’s been problematic for a long time; that’s not anything that’s new. But that’s something that would need to be addressed if there were going to be a continued need for using remote learning.”
And even for students who have access to reliable Internet, schools need to be more consistent about how they offer virtual classes, said Lisa Witte, superintendent of the Monadnock Regional School District.
“For example, limiting the number of on-line ‘platforms’ or programs we ask that students use,” Witte said in an email. “Especially in households with more than one child, we found that there were simply too many for students and their parents to learn and adapt to using.”
As school districts work over the summer to address these and other challenges, and prepare for an uncertain school year ahead, communication and collaboration will be key, Duncan said.
“Certainly, no matter what approaches or structures we choose to incorporate for the upcoming school year, we know that as long as we communicate effectively, collaborate intentionally and work together as a community, our learners will be successful.”