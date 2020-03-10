NEWMARKET — Following Newmarket’s decision to close its elementary and junior-senior high school Monday, after a staff member reportedly rode the same bus as someone with coronavirus, other school districts are drafting contingency plans to educate children if schools are forced to close.
Superintendent Susan Givens canceled school in the district Monday after the staff member was contacted by the Centers for Disease Control Prevention (CDC) and requested she self-quarantine. Givens said neither the school employee nor her family are experiencing symptoms and that the “self-quarantine is just a precautionary measure,” to prevent any possible spread of the novel coronavirus, Covid-19.
Givens said she learned of the staff member’s self-quarantine late Sunday evening and did not have enough time to reach state public health and education officials for guidance before Monday morning, so she made the decision to cancel school and bring in Service Master Restore to sanitize the building. She said following a faculty in-service day Tuesday, students would return to school Wednesday.
“I didn’t know how long it would take to clean the schools, so I just felt it was appropriate to make sure we sanitized every surface,” Givens said. “This wasn’t required of us. We have been following all of the precautions from the Department of Health and Human Services.”
Elsewhere on the Seacoast, the superintendents of Dover, Exeter and Hampton said they were engaging in internal discussions to make necessary preparations in the event the risk of a further outbreak of Covid-19 requires them to close any of their schools.
The state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) issued an advisory for school districts Monday afternoon to prevent unnecessary school closures in response to Covid-19, adding there is no current recommendation in place for any school to close.