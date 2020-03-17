To combat food insecurity and ensure no student goes hungry, area school districts, food pantries and organizations say they will provide free meals to students while their schools are closed due to precautions for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Barrington, Hampton, Kittery, Marshwood, Noble, Oyster River, Portsmouth, Rochester and York are among the school districts that have committed to using their buses to deliver food and/or will offer meal pickup locations at some of their schools. Meanwhile, Dover and Winnacunnet are among the districts who say they expect to finalize similar plans in the near future.
The schools are doing it in response to New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu's announcement Sunday ordering all public schools to close for three weeks. Many schools in Maine have also closed, though Gov. Janet Mills hadn't mandated them to do so as of Monday afternoon.
"A lot of students do count on their school system for a safe place, a good balanced meal. They may not get that at home," said Stephen Baldoumas, the director of dining for the Marshwood School District, which encompasses the Maine towns of South Berwick and Eliot, as well as Rollinsford middle and high school students. "The reason (we're doing this) is there's a lot of kids who do need it."
School officials ask parents to review their districts' websites and communication channels for specific information about their programs, as delivery and drop-off frequency and times are subject to change with need and demand. A number of the districts have sign-up forms that require initial responses from parents before Tuesday.
Joining the schools are food pantries like Gather, headquartered in Portsmouth. Local End 68 Hours of Hunger programs are either partnering with their school districts and pantries or combating food insecurity in other ways. Some area businesses are also stepping up to provide free or reduced-price meals for area students.
Gather will mobilize its Meals 4 Kids program beginning Tuesday, with the intent to serve more than 900 children through weekly stops in Rochester, Portsmouth, Kittery, Hampton and Seabrook. The Meals 4 Kids program typically operates during summer months and school vacation weeks.
"It's a scary time for all of us," said Deb Anthony, Gather's executive director. "And then you add on the normal burden of life when you're living paycheck to paycheck and still not making it, and then all of a sudden you have children home five days a week. We're hearing from parents who do work for $12 to $14 an hour. When people start to say, 'You got to hunker down,' for those living on a tight fixed income, it is a very scary time."
For food insecure children, breakfasts and lunches served at school may be their only guaranteed meals. About two-thirds of the 30 million students benefiting from the National School Lunch Program pay nothing for their meals, according to the USDA. Nearly one-tenth pay 40 cents per meal, and the rest pay $2.90.
Many area schools and districts report more than 50 percent of their students qualify for free or reduced lunch programs. Because of this, district officials say they're happy to provide breakfast and lunch meals to all students, regardless of financial need.
"If you have one hungry child, that's one hungry child too many," said Doris Demers, the child nutrition director for the Oyster River School District, which encompasses Durham, Lee and Madbury.
School leaders hope their food deliveries and distribution stations will help families worried about how they'll make ends meet. That fear is common as many businesses and industries across the country are participating in precautionary shutdowns to help slow the transmission of the pandemic.
Anthony said Gather has formed an oversight group comprised of board members, community leaders and staff to monitor coronavirus conditions and update policies and procedures in accordance with guidance from state and federal health professionals.
Anthony expects many organizations fighting food insecurity and providing other forms of assistance to vulnerable populations will require the public's help more than ever in the coming weeks.
She encouraged people to volunteer and donate, noting she has fielded hundreds of calls in the last few days.
"We are going to clearly be needing to purchase food," said Anthony, whose organization needs monetary donations, shelf-stable milk, canned pasta, canned tuna or chicken, mac and cheese and kid-friendly snacks. "Donations are looking like they're going to be down because stores are wiped out right now. That is going to be a significant need."