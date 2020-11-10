Officials said Tuesday that they've learned of COVID cases in people connected to three local schools.

Two people connected to schools in N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 have tested positive for COVID-19, the SAU said in an email to parents Tuesday — one at Keene Middle School, the other at Chesterfield School.

Separately, Jaffrey-Rindge Superintendent Reuben Duncan said in a message on the district's website that a member of the Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School community has tested positive.

Due to privacy concerns, neither message said whether the people who tested positive are students or staff.

The SAU 29 email, signed by Superintendent Robert Malay, said school officials have been in contact with the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.

"DHHS has informed us that there is no risk of exposure and there was no evidence linking this positive result to the schools based on the information that is known," Malay wrote. "This is in large part because of the safety measures we have in place in our schools."

Malay did not immediately respond to a text Tuesday asking howDHHS determined there was no risk of exposure.

Similarly, Duncan wrote that the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District is talking to DHHS about contact tracing. Anyone who may have been exposed will be asked to quarantine, he noted.

"Based on the information we have at this time, there is no further action needed," Duncan wrote.

As new COVID-19 cases have climbed in the Monadnock Region, several local schools have had positive cases. On Monday, officials announced a case at Charlestown Middle School, and the Hinsdale School District said it was moving to remote learning until Nov. 30 after a high schooler tested positive.

Other area schools that have reported positive cases this fall include Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon, Gilsum STEAM Academy and Troy Elementary School.