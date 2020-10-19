At James Faulkner Elementary School in Stoddard, 4th and 5th graders started out their year in an unusual way — they built their own classroom.
In the first three weeks of school, with permission from the town, the group of about 15 students, led by teacher Amanda Bridges, cleared leaves, rocks and branches from a small patch of forest near the school building. The end result is an open-air classroom with a rain tarp, fire pit, rock seating, portable chalkboard and hammocks strung between trees.
“They were so imaginative, using their imaginations in such interesting ways especially when they were building camp and it was a lot more creative and hard work labor stuff in our day,” said Bridges. “They were creating a nature playground.”
Due to COVID-19, James Faulkner Elementary students are either fully in-person or fully remote this year, so class sizes are reduced. The idea to build an outdoor classroom capable of being used through the winter came to Bridges after she got her teaching assignment, which was to teach in-person five days a week.
“Being outside was the healthiest, safest place to be,” Bridges said. “If I have to be there, I am going to be outside with my kids as much as humanly possible.”
Many New Hampshire schools have been experimenting — to varying extents — with holding class outdoors this year, as the increased airflow offers an extra level of protection from COVID-19. Teachers say it not only helps everyone be safer, but it is also allowing them to experiment with an alternative model of education, outside of the traditional four-walled classroom.
From the start, Bridges saw the creation of the classroom as an opportunity for a lesson in team-building, creativity, communication and physical exercise. The kids drew up their designs for what the classroom could look like. They got a lesson on how to use an hand saw and took turns cutting down saplings and moving them aside, with the assistance of facilities manager Mike Sheehan, who was a former arborist.
“You give the kids an ounce of responsibility and typically they will just run with it,” Bridges said. “I taught them ‘its a tool not a toy.’ The kids took a lot of pride in it and were really excited.”
Now that the classroom is finished, the students spend an average of four and a half hours a day en plein air for all their classes, snacks and lunch breaks. The kids are equipped with rain gear, but if the weather is truly dangerous — a thunderstorm for example — they would go inside. Otherwise, the only time they spend in the school building is at the beginning of the day and the end of the day, with an indoor break in the middle for warming up and hand-washing. Additionally, lessons that require computer technology have to happen indoors.
Bridges says she fully intends to keep the kids learning in the outdoor classroom through the winter, with the help of a town-approved camp fire and lots of warm clothes.
“The deputy fire warden came and inspected the fire pit the kids had designed and they got their permit,” Bridges said. “Soon we will have our first celebratory camp fire.”
Bridges’ classroom is one of two outdoor classrooms being used at James Faulkner Elementary School this fall. Teacher Jacquelyn Cornwell, who teaches a small combined class of 12 2nd-, 3rd- and 4th-grade students, actually started her classroom before the pandemic, as part of her wilderness skills after-school club (Cornwell was an outdoor educator before she became a public school teacher). But the classroom was mainly used for specific activities like a science lesson or a writing activity.
“I created the space to allow students a learning experience in constructing shelters outdoors, building a cooking fire, and exploring nature in a respectful way,” Cornwell said. “With the advent of COVID-19, I decided to ramp up its use. Now we’re outside for several hours a day using the space as our classroom.”
Cornwell’s outdoor classroom space is located near the school building and has a large tarp strung from trees, and desks made from wooden planks balanced across tree stumps. Students sit six feet apart on wooden benches, yoga mats or upside-down buckets.
Cornwell says she will reduce the amount of time her class stays outside this winter in Stoddard, since she teaches younger children who may not be as resilient to the cold. But they will still be outside for a couple hours a day.
“I will work in an outdoor movement type of thing, but it might not be possible to do writing, reading, subjects you really have to sit still for just because their bodies can’t take the cold,” Cornwell said.
She said the trickiest part is having to plan ahead and make sure everyone brings the materials they need for the day.
“I say, ‘grab your nature journal and your pencil,’ but by the time they get to their spot, someone has dropped their pencil,” Cornwell said. “I have extra food, forks, straws, napkins. I have extra pencils, tape if someone rips their paper.”
Outdoor classrooms have been embraced — albeit to a lesser extent — by other public schools this fall, many of whom rented party tents to hold classes when the weather is nice.
Concord School District’s maintenance department rented tents for every school. At Broken Ground School, a group of new American ELL students attended in person when most of the district was remote in September, and had classes outdoors every day under the tents.
Now that the school is in a hybrid model with class sizes of eight to 11 students, the school’s four tents are used for lunch so students can take their masks off to eat.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.