SWANZEY — Mount Caesar students who miss their teachers, more than two weeks into remote learning, can get some face time with them Friday — from the safety of their cars.
The school, which serves kids from preschool through second grade, is hosting a “drive-thru parade” that day, from noon to 2 p.m.
During the event, families can enter the school driveway and continue to the student pick-up and drop-off area. Mount Caesar staff will be in the parking lot with signs and smiles.
A similar drive-by parade will be held at Emerson Elementary, 27 Rhododendron Road in Fitzwilliam, kicking off at 11 a.m. Saturday and running no later than 12:30 p.m. More than 20 staff members plan to participate.