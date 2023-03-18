HINSDALE — In a pair of meetings Saturday, each three hours long, voters approved a new school budget, a town operating budget and a pair of bond articles; but not without significant discussion first.
The annual school district meeting, attended by about 240 people, began at 9 a.m. inside the Hinsdale Middle-High School gymnasium. During that meeting, residents voted to approve a $15,543,021 budget, raise $17,000 for classroom furniture and discontinue a capital reserve fund with $35,814.33 to be transferred to the town's general fund.
Nearly all three hours of the school meeting were spent on discussion on the budget, which some voters argued was too high. The $15.5 million budget is down 1.9 percent from the figure approved last year.
The expected amount of that sum to be raised through taxes is $7,726,387. School Board Chairwoman Holly Kennedy noted during the meeting that while residents last year had voted for $7,677,559 to be raised through taxpayer dollars, the actual amount to be raised after revised revenues is $7,919,480, about $240,000 higher.
Kennedy explained that the discrepancy is due to the school receiving less Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds than expected due to timing of those grant expenditures over multiple years.
Resident Wayne Dingman proposed an amendment to cut the budget down to $14,880,050.
"We have a responsibility to ourself, everybody in this room, to take care of ourselves first, to make sure our homes are healthy, to make sure we can provide for our children," he said. "I know education is important, but we don't need to starve ourselves or others."
But not everyone present was in agreement to cut the budget, among them Kaitlyn Leonard, a physical education teacher at the school.
"The amount that is proposed to be cut would be catastrophic for our school," she said. "As a teacher, there is only so much we can do to get our kids invested in their own education. … The rest falls on how unified we are as a community."
Kim Caron, interim superintendent for the school district, said a decrease in the budget could translate to elimination of staff and cuts to athletic programs.
"All of those kinds of reductions would be on the table," he said.
Resident Richard Johnson, also a member of the town's selectboard, called for the amendment to be voted on by ballot, which would require a 3/5 vote to pass. Dingman's amendment failed 122-130.
Leonard later proposed that voters approve the school board's recommended figure of $15,980,050. This amendment also failed.
Coming at the close of the lengthy discussion, Johnson encouraged voters to support the originally proposed budget.
"Is it as much as some people would like their reduction to be? No it's not," he said. "But I think it's a move in the right direction and speaks to the sentiment of taxpayers."
Dingman made a motion that the vote for the budget be conducted by ballot, requiring a 3/5 vote to pass. Nevertheless, the budget was approved 240-159.
The school district meeting was immediately followed by the town business meeting, where the municipal budget was also a hotly debated topic.
Voters ultimately approved the proposed $5,153,291 budget, about 10.4 percent increase over the current fiscal year's.
Resident David Webb called attention to the police department's $1,587,983 share of the proposed budget.
"This 1.6 million we're looking to get, if that passes, that's $400 per resident that we're spending on a police department," he said, speaking about Hinsdale's population, which was 3,948 according to the 2020 Census. "That is too high."
Police Chief Charles Rataj responded and pointed out that Hinsdale Police Department has the second highest number of calls for service in the county after Keene, at about 5,000 per year, and offers 24-hour service.
"That's somewhere in the neighborhood of 500 calls for service per officer," he said. "It's a fairly busy place."
Rataj explained that the reason for this year's department budget increase is to offer more pay for officers. Currently, officers are hired at $21.50 per hour, but Rataj noted that most departments in the area pay around $24 per hour.
"If I don't increase my budget to at least pay our guys the bear minimum of what everyone else is paying, … and as soon as they're trained another police department is going to come and go 'I'll give you two extra dollars an hour and you don't have to work the night shift,'" he said. "And then all the money that I just threw at them is gone.
"I've done everything I can to reduce spending … and the only thing I have left to do is eliminate positions," he said. "If you want me to eliminate positions I'm a good soldier … but then I have to say 'well, what services are we not going to respond to,' " he said. "Because I'm already at the point where we're not a full staff and we borderline have more calls than we can handle."
Voters approved the budget without any amendment.
All other articles on the town warrant were passed without amendment, including two bond articles, one of which asked residents to authorize $160,000 in bonds to refurbish two fire vehicles, and raise $4,000 for the first payment.
The other seeded to authorize $95,000 in bonds to purchase a 40-foot-by-10-foot scale for the transfer station. In addition the article asked for $2,375 for the first payment.
